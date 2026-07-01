Ramaphosa Says Africa Is Leading a New Digital Revolution

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that Africa is moving from being a technology adopter to becoming a global centre for digital innovation, saying the continent is now positioned to shape the next wave of industrial growth through cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the first Google Cloud Summit held in Africa at the Sandton Convention Centre, Ramaphosa said the event reflected the continent's growing importance in the global technology ecosystem. He noted that Africa is no longer playing catch-up with advanced economies but is becoming a place where new digital solutions are created, tested and expanded.

The President welcomed Google's latest investment in South Africa, describing it as a strong endorsement of the country's economic reforms and long-term growth prospects. He said the investment is expected to create jobs, support small and medium-sized businesses and improve South Africa's global competitiveness.

Digital infrastructure to drive growth and innovation

Ramaphosa said cloud computing and artificial intelligence are transforming economies worldwide, creating opportunities for new industries while making existing businesses more competitive. He added that technology can lower barriers for entrepreneurs and help more people participate in the formal economy.

Describing South Africa as Africa's largest cloud market, he noted that the country hosts around 70 percent of the continent's hyperscale data centre capacity. He also highlighted Cape Town's growing reputation as one of Africa's leading startup hubs, saying South Africa's financial markets, universities, engineering expertise and innovation ecosystem provide a strong foundation for a thriving AI economy.

Government links digital transformation to economic reforms

The President said digital transformation is central to the government's economic reform programme under Operation Vulindlela. He explained that the development of secure and interoperable digital public infrastructure will improve the delivery of government services, promote financial inclusion and strengthen digital connectivity across both the public and private sectors.

Looking ahead, Ramaphosa said South Africa's ambition extends beyond hosting data centres. He called for greater investment in local research, technology companies and intellectual property that can compete globally. He urged governments, businesses and technology partners to work together to ensure digital innovation creates opportunities, protects human dignity and improves the lives of people across Africa.