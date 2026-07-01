Legal Battle Showdown: British Celebrities Take on Daily Mail Publisher

In a high-stakes legal battle, British celebrities led by Prince Harry and Elton John are challenging the publishers of the Daily Mail in London's High Court. The lawsuit centers on allegations of unlawful information gathering techniques used for stories published from the 1990s to 2011.

The claim involves celebrities and public figures such as Elton John's husband David Furnish, actors Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, campaigner Doreen Lawrence, and former lawmaker Simon Hughes. Allegations include phone hacking, landline tapping, and deceptive practices to obtain confidential information.

The verdict is anticipated to be delivered by Judge Matthew Nicklin on July 7. With estimated legal costs in the tens of millions, the decision could have significant reputational implications for both the claimants and the newspaper. A win for the claimants could lead to substantial damages, while a loss could tarnish the Daily Mail's standing.