Strengthening India's Fight Against TB and Dengue in Delhi

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, on Wednesday, presided over a crucial review meeting assessing the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan's progress and preparedness against dengue in collaboration with Delhi Government officials. The assembly aimed to enhance ongoing TB elimination initiatives and establish a strong public health response to seasonal vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare observed World TB Day 2026 with a national-level event highlighting the expedited progress in eliminating Tuberculosis (TB), aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a TB-Mukt Bharat. This event showcased significant achievements, innovative strategies, and bolstered community engagement under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

During the event, the Union Health Minister inaugurated the intensive "TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan - 100 Days Campaign", along with launching the TB Mukt Bharat App and the TB Mukt Urban Ward Initiative. These efforts target improved case detection, enhanced treatment adherence, and the bolstering of TB service delivery, especially in high-burden regions. These initiatives are synchronized with the World TB Day 2026 theme, "Yes! We Can End TB!", and reflect India's dedicated resolve towards an intensified fight against TB under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi.