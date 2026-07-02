Jitendra Singh Calls for Modern Civil Service Training

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has called for a complete overhaul of public administration training to prepare civil servants for the demands of modern governance, urging institutions to regularly update their curriculum, diversify faculty and encourage interactive learning. Speaking at the inauguration of the 52nd Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), the minister said today's administrators must be ready to learn continuously, adapt quickly and lead confidently in a governance system increasingly shaped by technology, innovation and active citizen participation.

The ten-month flagship programme, sponsored by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), has been redesigned to strengthen leadership, strategic decision-making and interdisciplinary learning for officers from the All India Services, Central Civil Services, Defence Services and other government organisations.

Technology and communication become core leadership skills

Dr. Singh said public administration has changed significantly over the past decade, with greater emphasis on transparency, accountability, digital service delivery and timely implementation of government programmes. He noted that civil servants are now expected to understand emerging technologies while also maintaining strong public engagement.

According to the minister, the updated APPPA has been built around four key pillars—diverse faculty, institutional collaboration, a contemporary curriculum and interactive learning. He said officers should learn not only from experienced bureaucrats and academicians but also from scientists, entrepreneurs, communication specialists, technology leaders and innovators who bring practical experience to policymaking.

He highlighted Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, quantum technologies and digital governance as essential areas of knowledge for today's administrators, while stressing that technology should strengthen public trust instead of replacing human sensitivity. He also described effective communication as a critical leadership skill, saying civil servants must engage confidently with political leaders, citizens and the media.

Lifelong learning seen as key to Viksit Bharat

Encouraging participants to remain curious throughout their careers, Dr. Singh said meaningful leadership begins with a willingness to learn every day. He urged officers to remain open to fresh ideas and reminded them that learning never stops in a rapidly changing world.

During the interaction session, participants from the Indian Police Service, Indian Telecom Service, intelligence agencies, the Army and the Navy discussed issues including cyber security, defence-civil coordination, space technologies, Artificial Intelligence and integrated policymaking. Responding to their suggestions, the minister supported greater collaboration with leading institutions, industry experts and international organisations while encouraging wider exposure to governance best practices.

Dr. Singh also asked participants to document their experiences and provide regular feedback to help improve future editions of the programme. He expressed confidence that the revamped APPPA would help develop a new generation of policy leaders capable of driving responsive, technology-enabled and citizen-centric governance in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.