Senegal's Pape Gueye Quits National Team Amidst Internal Team Turmoil

Pape Gueye, Senegal's key midfielder, has stepped back from the national team amid disputes with the technical staff, following a crushing defeat to Belgium which dashed World Cup hopes. His break follows a game marked by a dramatic turnaround, which also set new tournament records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 11:34 IST
Senegal's Pape Gueye Quits National Team Amidst Internal Team Turmoil
Pape Gueye. (Photo: @p.gueye24 Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic turn of events, Pape Gueye, the influential midfielder for Senegal and Villarreal, has announced a hiatus from national team duties. This decision comes in response to his dissatisfaction with the current technical staff following Senegal's agonizing defeat to Belgium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32.

Senegal appeared poised for victory with a comfortable two-goal lead over Belgium until late goals by Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans forced the match into extra time. Tielemans' decisive penalty, awarded after a VAR review, clinched victory in the 124th minute, marking the latest goal ever scored in World Cup history and sparking joy for Belgium while shattering Senegalese dreams.

Announcing his decision on Instagram, Gueye expressed his intention to pause international play until changes are made to the team's management. Despite the team's early World Cup exit, Gueye was a standout player, highlighting Senegal's achievement as the first African nation to score 10 goals in a single tournament edition.

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