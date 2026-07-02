Legal Storm Over AI Exports: Super Micro’s Taiwan Unit in Hot Water

Super Micro Said On Wednesday That Two Workers At Its Taiwan Unit Had Been Detained Pending A Court Hearing And Two Others Released On Bail After Being Questioned By Taiwanese Prosecutors Investigating The Alleged Illegal Export Of Advanced Ai Servers Containing Nvidia Chips The Servers Are Made By Super Micro And Contain Nvidia Chips

Super Micro's operations in Taiwan have come under legal scrutiny after four employees from its Taiwan unit faced detention and bail over allegations of illegal AI server exports. The employees are under investigation for allegedly circumventing U.S. export controls by illegally exporting advanced servers equipped with Nvidia chips to China, which are restricted.

Taiwan's prosecutors have actively pursued the case, involving multiple raids and questioning of individuals tied to the company, as part of a broader clampdown on illicit technology transfers. The investigatory spotlight on Super Micro expands amidst Taiwan's tightened export policies, aimed at safeguarding its semiconductor industry from unauthorized technology transfer to China.

Despite the ongoing probe, Super Micro asserts its cooperation with the authorities and maintains that it is not the focal point of the investigation. The U.S. Justice Department had earlier implicated individuals linked to Super Micro for similar export violations, highlighting the global ramifications of technology trade breaches.