Nagaland Eyes Lavender Farming Boost with Centre's Support

Nagaland is looking to expand lavender cultivation and agri-entrepreneurship under the CSIR Aroma Mission following a meeting between Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along in New Delhi.

The discussions focused on preparing a long-term roadmap to promote lavender farming and other high-value aromatic crops across the state. Advisor for Science and Technology, Küzholüzo (Azo) Nienu, also attended the meeting, which explored ways to use science and technology to generate sustainable livelihoods, strengthen farmers' incomes and encourage rural entrepreneurship.

Nagaland adopted the Purple Revolution model in 2022 with a pilot lavender cultivation project launched by a startup group in Zunheboto district, inspired by the success of the initiative in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lavender model seen as opportunity for rural incomes

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the pilot project has shown the potential to develop aromatic crop cultivation into a sustainable income source for farmers if supported through scientific guidance and region-specific planning. He noted that the experience gained in Zunheboto could be expanded to other suitable districts across the state.

The minister highlighted the success of the CSIR Aroma Mission in Jammu and Kashmir, where lavender cultivation has created employment opportunities and increased farm incomes. He suggested that scientists, technical experts and senior officials from Nagaland visit Jammu and Kashmir to study the model, interact with researchers and progressive farmers, and identify practices that could be adapted to local conditions.

He also recommended a scientific assessment to identify the most suitable areas for cultivating lavender and other aromatic crops, supported by quality planting material, technical assistance, skill development and stronger market linkages.

Science partnerships to strengthen innovation ecosystem

The meeting also explored extending flagship programmes of the Department of Science and Technology to universities and research institutions in Nagaland through mentorship, financial support and improved scientific infrastructure. Dr Jitendra Singh encouraged closer collaboration between the state government, the Department of Science and Technology and CSIR institutions to promote technology transfer, innovation-driven research and entrepreneurship. Discussions also covered opportunities in biotechnology, agri-technologies and bio-resource utilisation, sectors where Nagaland's natural resources offer significant potential.

Temjen Imna Along welcomed the Centre's continued support for strengthening science and technology in the North East and reaffirmed the state's commitment to working closely with the Union government to translate scientific research into practical benefits for farmers, startups and rural communities.