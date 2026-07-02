German Federal Prosecutors Said On Thursday That A Ukrainian National Tied To The Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Has Been Charged With Being An Accomplice To A War Crime

German federal prosecutors have charged a Ukrainian national, known as Serhii K, with complicity in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. The charges include being an accomplice to a war crime, disruption of public services, causing an explosion, and destroying infrastructure.

Prosecutors allege that Serhii K acted on behalf of Ukrainian government entities along with other military personnel to destroy the pipelines in 2022. The suspect's identity remains protected under German privacy laws.

This development is a significant revelation in the ongoing investigation into the pipeline blasts, drawing attention to the geopolitical tensions at play.