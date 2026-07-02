Drone Assault Sparks Chaos in Kyiv
Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kyiv late Wednesday, causing a hotel fire and scattering debris in the city. Kyiv Mayor Klitschko confirmed emergency response as President Zelenskiy preemptively warned of an impending attack, cutting short his Dublin visit.
Late Wednesday, Russian forces launched a drone assault on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, sparking a fire in a hotel on a central boulevard and leaving a trail of debris in two districts.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram that the fire engulfed the roof of a hotel on Shevchenko Boulevard. Online images depicted flames raging at the building's top. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.
Further explosions were reported in the city's western areas, and drone debris littered the central and northeastern suburbs. Unofficial channels showed residents seeking shelter in underground stations as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, citing intelligence warnings of an imminent attack, cut short his visit to Dublin.
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