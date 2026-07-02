Indian Railways Records Growth in Freight and Passenger Traffic

Indian Railways maintained strong operational momentum in June 2026, recording growth in both freight transportation and passenger services as demand remained strong across major sectors of the economy. The national transporter moved 142.21 million tonnes of freight during the month, up from 136.71 million tonnes in June 2025, registering a 4 per cent increase. Freight earnings also improved, generating around ₹430 crore in additional revenue, marking a 3 per cent rise over the same period last year.

Several commodities posted notable growth in freight loading. Fertiliser traffic increased by 19.1 per cent, Balance Other Goods by 17.3 per cent, Iron Ore by 9.4 per cent, Clinker by 7.2 per cent, Domestic Coal by 4.9 per cent, and Total Coal by 3.6 per cent, reflecting continued demand from agriculture, industry and infrastructure sectors.

The positive trend also carried through the first quarter of FY 2026-27, with freight loading reaching 419.08 million tonnes, compared with 413.05 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year. Iron Ore, Clinker and Balance & Other Goods continued to record healthy year-on-year growth during the quarter.

Coal supply supports uninterrupted power generation

To meet the higher electricity demand during the extended summer season, Indian Railways increased coal transportation to thermal power plants across the country. Domestic coal supplies to power stations rose by 7 per cent compared with June 2025, helping ensure uninterrupted power generation during periods of peak electricity consumption. The increase highlights the railway network's crucial role in supporting India's energy security and industrial activity.

Passenger numbers and premium train services continue to expand

Passenger traffic also recorded steady growth during June, with Indian Railways carrying 63.81 crore passengers, compared with 62.37 crore in the same month last year. The Non-Suburban segment, covering both short and long-distance travel, grew by 3.9 per cent, with passenger numbers increasing from 28.90 crore to 30.04 crore. The Suburban segment also registered a 0.9 per cent increase, rising from 33.46 crore to 33.77 crore passengers.

Indian Railways also continued expanding its modern passenger services. The network now operates 164 Vande Bharat trains, including the recently launched Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Howrah and Kamakhya. The number of Amrit Bharat train services has increased to 72, with four new services introduced during June, strengthening affordable and modern long-distance connectivity across the country.

The continued rise in freight volumes and passenger traffic reflects Indian Railways' efforts to improve operational efficiency, expand capacity and deliver reliable transport services that support India's economic growth and connectivity.