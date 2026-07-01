RSS Convenes for Prant Pracharak Meeting Amid Ongoing Controversy

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is convening its three-day Prant Pracharak meeting in Belgaum, Karnataka, from July 10 to 12, bringing together senior functionaries from across the nation. The gathering aims to assess organizational initiatives and discuss strategies for grassroots expansion in the coming months.

Sources indicate that discussions will focus on the progress of various outreach programs and strengthening coordination among Sangh-inspired organizations. The Prant Pracharak meeting is a significant RSS internal event where plans and agendas are developed for the future. A detailed announcement regarding the agenda is anticipated soon.

This meeting takes place amid controversy after Karnataka Minister Kharge questioned the legal and financial practices of the RSS as it approaches its centenary. Legal proceedings are underway following Kharge's remarks, with allegations of defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita leading to court summons for him and another Congress leader. Despite this, Kharge remains defiant, emphasizing his right to question the organization.