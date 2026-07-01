Venezuela is grappling with the aftermath of its most powerful earthquakes in a century, with citizens taking charge of rescue missions amid criticisms of the government's inadequate response. Alexander Delgado, a physical education teacher, has spearheaded local efforts in the absence of a robust state presence.

The situation is exacerbated by reports of Venezuelan military and police officers diverting aid and looting collapsed buildings, adding to public dissatisfaction. Official government sources attribute civilian unrest to misinformation and have urged citizens to heed state-approved channels for updates.

Delgado, along with international rescue teams, continues to sift through rubble in search of survivors despite limited equipment and resources, revealing a stark contrast with the government's narrative. Meanwhile, U.S. support has been pledged, but questions remain about the utilization of Venezuelan oil funds held under U.S. control.