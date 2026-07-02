NHAI Intensifies Monsoon Safety Measures in Himachal Pradesh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has ramped up monsoon safety measures in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on maintaining traffic flow during the rainy season. Vulnerable locations prone to landslides and flooding have been identified, and preventive measures are being prioritized to minimize disruptions.

Engineering interventions include hill protection, slope stabilization, and improved drainage systems to fortify highway resilience. NHAI emphasizes these efforts on areas that suffered severe damage in previous monsoons, while also planning for long-term stabilization with new infrastructure projects.

NHAI has strengthened its monitoring and emergency response, deploying machinery and experts strategically. Coordination with local authorities ensures effective traffic management and swift response to incidents. Commuters are advised to heed travel advisories, with emergencies reportable via the NHAI Helpline or local agencies.