NHAI Intensifies Monsoon Safety Measures in Himachal Pradesh

The National Highways Authority of India is bolstering monsoon preparedness in Himachal Pradesh by identifying landslide-prone locations and executing engineering interventions. Emphasizing resilience, NHAI is enhancing highway infrastructure and strengthening emergency response mechanisms, coordinating with local authorities to ensure safe travel during the rainy season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:46 IST
NHAI Intensifies Monsoon Safety Measures in Himachal Pradesh
NHAI gears up for monsoon preparedness on Himachal highways (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has ramped up monsoon safety measures in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on maintaining traffic flow during the rainy season. Vulnerable locations prone to landslides and flooding have been identified, and preventive measures are being prioritized to minimize disruptions.

Engineering interventions include hill protection, slope stabilization, and improved drainage systems to fortify highway resilience. NHAI emphasizes these efforts on areas that suffered severe damage in previous monsoons, while also planning for long-term stabilization with new infrastructure projects.

NHAI has strengthened its monitoring and emergency response, deploying machinery and experts strategically. Coordination with local authorities ensures effective traffic management and swift response to incidents. Commuters are advised to heed travel advisories, with emergencies reportable via the NHAI Helpline or local agencies.

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