Uganda Finance Minister Urges MPs to Track Budget Spending

Uganda's Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Henry Musasizi, has urged Members of Parliament to closely monitor how government funds are spent in their constituencies, saying effective oversight is essential for improving service delivery and maintaining public trust.

Speaking during the induction of newly elected MPs at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Musasizi said Parliament's responsibility goes beyond approving the national budget and includes ensuring that public money reaches communities and delivers tangible results. He encouraged legislators to regularly monitor projects in their districts and verify whether government programmes are benefiting the people they are intended to serve.

MPs encouraged to engage local communities

Drawing on his own experience as a Member of Parliament for 15 years, Musasizi advised legislators to work closely with district officials and local communities to assess the implementation of development projects. He suggested that MPs formally request updates from Chief Administrative Officers, visit schools, health facilities and other public projects, and check whether allocated funds are being used effectively. He also encouraged lawmakers to engage beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) to determine whether funds are reaching them on time and how the money is being utilised. The minister said such direct engagement strengthens accountability while helping MPs better understand the needs of their constituents.

Musasizi also announced that the government plans to tighten budget discipline by ensuring supplementary spending is limited to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, in line with the Public Finance Management Act.

MPs raise concerns over budget process and development priorities

During the discussion, Kassanda North MP Patrick Oshabe criticised delays in the submission of budget documents to Parliament, saying legislators often receive insufficient time to scrutinise government proposals before debate. Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende called on the Finance Ministry to address concerns about double taxation, while Second Deputy Prime Minister Crispus Kiyonga urged the government to invest in infrastructure supporting industrial parks that have already been identified across the country.

Meanwhile, National Planning Authority Chairperson Prof. Pamela Mbabazi urged MPs to support legislation that advances Uganda Vision 2040, the country's long-term development strategy aimed at expanding the economy to US$500 billion by 2040. She said Parliament has a critical role in passing laws, approving budgets and overseeing government programmes that contribute to achieving the national vision.