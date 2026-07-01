Isolated Marburg Virus Case Confirmed in Uganda

Africas Top Public Health Agency Said On Wednesday That Ugandas Health Ministry Had Confirmed An Isolated Case Of Marburg Virus Disease The Africa Centres For Disease Control And Prevention Added In A Statement That Uganda Said No Contacts Of The Case Had Developed Symptoms And There Was Currently No Active Marburg Case In Uganda A Spokesperson For Ugandas Health Ministry Said He Was Not Aware Of A Marburg Outbreak In The Country

Africa's top public health agency reported Wednesday that Uganda's health ministry confirmed a solitary case of Marburg virus disease.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated that Uganda clarified no contacts related to the case had developed symptoms, and currently, there is no active outbreak in the country.

A representative from Uganda's health ministry expressed unawareness of any current Marburg virus outbreak within the nation.