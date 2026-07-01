Isolated Marburg Virus Case Confirmed in Uganda
Uganda's health ministry has confirmed a solitary case of Marburg virus disease, according to Africa's top public health agency. No other contacts have shown symptoms, suggesting there is no ongoing outbreak. The Uganda health ministry's spokesperson was not informed of any broader outbreak.
Africa's top public health agency reported Wednesday that Uganda's health ministry confirmed a solitary case of Marburg virus disease.
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated that Uganda clarified no contacts related to the case had developed symptoms, and currently, there is no active outbreak in the country.
A representative from Uganda's health ministry expressed unawareness of any current Marburg virus outbreak within the nation.