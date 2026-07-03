India Opens Doors for Chinese Power Equipment Makers

India has allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with factories in the country to participate in government tenders for critical power projects. The move follows eased border tensions and aims to support the expansion of India's electricity demand and renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Has Allowed Four Chinese Power Equipment Manufacturers With Factories In The Country To Participate In Government Tenders For Critical Power Projects | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:09 IST
India Opens Doors for Chinese Power Equipment Makers
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In a move signaling thawed tensions, India has authorized four Chinese power equipment firms to engage in government tenders for crucial power projects. TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India, and Taikai Electric (India) have received the nod, according to a government decree.

The power ministry pushed for this exception in January, focusing on entities involved in vital power projects within the country. The decision comes as India's need for a robust transmission network grows in tandem with the rising electricity demand and renewable energy initiatives.

This exemption, however, is time-bound and valid for only two years, emphasizing that it should not set a precedent for other companies. It underlines a cautious yet strategically significant policy shift as India addresses its energy needs amid evolving geopolitical landscapes.

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