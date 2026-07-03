Wimbledon Day 5: Surprises and Seeded Showdowns

Highlights Of The Fifth Day At Wimbledon On Friday Times Gmt Safiullin Knocks Out Fonseca Former Quarterfinalist Roman Safiullin

The fifth day of Wimbledon unfolded with several upsets and anticipated matches. Under sunny skies, Roman Safiullin stunned Joao Fonseca, advancing past him with a confident win in straight sets. Safiullin's form marks a notable achievement as he progresses deeper into the tournament.

Highlights of the day include upcoming matches featuring some of the sport's biggest names. Defending champion Novak Djokovic eyes another Grand Slam title while preparing to face Arthur Rinderknech. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is set against Jenson Brooksby, and Aryna Sabalenka will meet Jelena Ostapenko on the storied Centre Court.

The American contingent also had a standout day with Amanda Anisimova and Taylor Fritz progressing through their respective matches. As Wimbledon continues, the rising temperatures in London mirror the growing intensity on the courts.