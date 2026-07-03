Iran Mourns a Fallen Leader: Ayatollah Khamenei's Final Journey

Iran holds a series of funeral processions for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S. and Israeli airstrike. The ceremonies symbolize both national mourning and revolutionary zeal, as well as the internal fractures within the Islamic Republic. Khamenei's successor faces challenges amid ongoing protests and economic sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Body Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Lay In State In A Vast Hall In Tehran On Friday As Clerics | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:02 IST
Iran Mourns a Fallen Leader: Ayatollah Khamenei's Final Journey
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The body of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was laid in state in Tehran as the nation commenced a week-long mourning period. The influential leader, killed in a U.S. and Israeli attack, will be remembered across Shi'ite religious centers in Iran and Iraq.

Amidst a backdrop of existential challenges and internal divisions, the Islamic Republic portrays unity and resilience as it copes with the loss. Security has been heightened in Tehran, with ceremonial gatherings expected to draw millions.

The new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, steps into a role fraught with economic and social upheaval, highlighted by dwindling public support and ongoing sanctions. Global dignitaries, including representatives from Russia and China, join Iran in mourning, marking a new chapter for the nation.

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