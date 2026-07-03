South Africa Seeks Public Input on Election Disinformation Code

South Africa's Electoral Commission has invited the public to comment on a draft Electoral Code of Conduct on Countering Disinformation, a new framework designed to protect the integrity of the 2026 Local Government Elections while safeguarding constitutional rights to free expression and political participation.

Public invited to shape new election guidelines

The Commission announced that the draft code was published in the Government Gazette on 30 June 2026 and has opened a public consultation period that will run until 21 July 2026. Political parties, independent candidates, civil society organisations, media professionals, academics, technology companies, election observers, and members of the public are encouraged to study the proposed code and submit their feedback before the deadline. According to the Commission, the consultation is an opportunity to help develop a practical framework that strengthens confidence in elections while maintaining the balance between protecting democratic freedoms and preventing the spread of false election-related information.

Draft code targets online disinformation

The proposed code sets out principles intended to encourage responsible behaviour by everyone involved in the electoral process. It promotes ethical communication, transparency, and accountability while reinforcing constitutional rights such as freedom of expression, political participation, and access to information. Among its key objectives is providing practical guidance for political parties, candidates, public representatives, and other influential figures on preventing, identifying, and responding to disinformation that could undermine electoral integrity.

The framework also outlines measures to detect and respond to misleading content shared through social media platforms and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. It seeks to strengthen the public's access to accurate and trustworthy election information while improving resilience against manipulation and coordinated online disinformation campaigns.

Commission says protecting democracy is a shared responsibility

The Electoral Commission stressed that safeguarding electoral information cannot be achieved by government institutions alone and requires active participation from citizens and organisations across society. It said the success of South Africa's democracy depends on informed public debate and collective efforts to maintain credible elections. The Commission encouraged stakeholders to submit constructive comments and proposals that can help shape a balanced and effective code before it is finalised. The consultation comes as South Africa prepares for the Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026. The Commission recently held a nationwide voter registration weekend, reporting a positive public response from citizens registering and updating their voter information ahead of the polls.