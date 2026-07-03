Germany's Rising Defense Expenditure: A Challenge to Trump's Criticism

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz defended the country's defense spending progress, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's critiques. Merz highlighted Germany's significant budget increase, preparing for NATO's challenge to meet the 3.5% GDP defense spending goal by 2029. The discussions come amid strained relations within the NATO alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Does Not Have To Shy Away From Talking Up Its Record On Defence Spending | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:10 IST
Germany's Rising Defense Expenditure: A Challenge to Trump's Criticism
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Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has asserted the nation's efforts to enhance defense spending, countering U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks calling Germany's contributions "ridiculous." Merz emphasized that Germany plans to double its defense budget within four years, marking the most significant push to bolster their military capabilities.

NATO leaders are set to convene in Ankara next week, aiming to move past disagreements over issues such as Iran and Greenland. Germany, as the EU’s largest state, is prepared to shoulder its European responsibility by meeting NATO's 3.5% GDP target for defense spending ahead of schedule by 2029.

Amid Trump's criticisms on Truth Social regarding NATO allies' defense expenditures, Merz reassured Europe's commitment to addressing the Russian threat seriously. Trump has previously critiqued NATO members for what he termed inadequate contributions compared to the U.S., illustrating long-standing tension within the alliance.

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