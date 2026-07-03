Human Rights Crisis in Sudan: A Call for Global Intervention
Sudan faces a human rights crisis in al-Obeid, with civilians enduring shortages and attacks amid fighting between the national army and the RSF. U.N. officials warn of potential atrocities, drawing parallels with past tragedies in North Darfur, and call for global action to prevent further escalation.
Another human rights catastrophe is unfolding in Sudan around the besieged city of al-Obeid, the United Nations human rights chief warned on Friday. The international community is urged to act as patterns of atrocities become evident.
Al-Obeid, North Kordofan's capital, is at the center of the ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Volker Turk, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, reported severe civilian suffering due to siege-like conditions, a critical water shortage, and relentless drone strikes.
Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk described documented patterns of summary executions, abductions, torture, and sexual violence across the Kordofan routes. With risks of further displacement, the global community is called upon to prevent another senseless tragedy akin to al-Fashir in North Darfur.
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