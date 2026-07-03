Germany Does Not Have To Shy Away From Talking Up Its Record On Defence Spending

Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Friday that Germany need not downplay its commitment to escalating defense expenditures. His comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's previous critiques labeling Germany's past defense spending efforts as 'ridiculous.'

Merz highlighted Germany's pledge to double its defense budget within a span of four years, marking it as the most significant initiative the nation has ever undertaken to enhance its defense capabilities.

This monumental effort dismisses any reason for Germany to shy away from international comparisons or criticism, according to Merz.