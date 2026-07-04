Wairarapa Farmers Receive Government Backing After Heavy Rain

Heavy rain has left many farmers across New Zealand's Wairarapa region dealing with damaged roads, broken bridges and severe erosion, prompting the Government to step up its response while preparing for more wet weather in the days ahead.

Authorities Assess Damage Across Rural Communities

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said officials from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) are working closely with local farming communities and the Wairarapa Rural Support Trust to understand how badly the recent storms have affected the region. The information being gathered will help determine whether the situation should receive a formal adverse event classification, which could unlock additional support for affected farmers and growers.

The focus at this stage is on identifying the areas facing the greatest challenges so assistance can reach those who need it most. Damaged transport links and erosion on hill country farms have created fresh concerns for rural businesses already managing the demands of winter conditions.

More Rain Forecast as Farmers Urged to Prepare Early

Weather forecasts indicate that more periods of heavy rain are expected across Wairarapa during the coming week, raising concerns that already weakened land and infrastructure could face further damage. The Government is encouraging farmers and growers to stay alert by monitoring weather updates and taking practical steps before conditions worsen.

Moving livestock to safer areas, checking feed supplies and protecting farm infrastructure are among the key actions being recommended. Animal welfare remains a major priority, particularly as wet winter conditions can quickly create additional risks for livestock and farming operations. Early preparation could help reduce losses and make recovery easier if further storms arrive.

Todd McClay said he is also staying in close contact with Wairarapa MP and Associate Agriculture Minister Mike Butterick, who understands the pressures facing local farmers through his own farming experience. Their discussions are focused on making sure the region is ready for any additional weather impacts and that support reaches communities without unnecessary delays.

Support Services Ready to Help Rural Families

The Ministry for Primary Industries continues to monitor weather conditions across New Zealand while remaining prepared to expand its response if required. Officials are keeping track of weather warnings and working alongside local organisations to provide practical assistance where it is needed.

Farmers and growers experiencing stress or needing advice are encouraged to contact the Rural Support Trust, which offers practical guidance and emotional support during difficult periods. Those facing animal welfare concerns can also seek help directly from MPI to ensure livestock receive appropriate care throughout the adverse weather.

The Government has also acknowledged the efforts of the Wairarapa Rural Support Trust, recognising the organisation's continued work in assisting farming families during a challenging winter period. With further rain expected, authorities say staying connected with local support networks and acting early will be essential in reducing the impact on rural communities.