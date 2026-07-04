New Zealand Passes Landmark Mental Health Law Reform

New Zealand has approved the most significant changes to its mental health legislation in more than three decades, introducing stronger patient rights, greater family involvement and new protections designed to make compulsory mental health care more respectful and recovery-focused.

Major Reform Brings Mental Health Law Into a New Era

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey described the legislation as a once-in-a-generation reform that replaces an outdated legal framework dating back more than 30 years. He said the previous law no longer reflected modern approaches to mental health care or the expectations of New Zealanders, whose understanding of mental wellbeing and patient rights has evolved considerably over the years.

The new legislation places greater emphasis on dignity, recovery, and individual rights while updating how compulsory mental health care is delivered. Officials believe the reforms will create a system that better balances treatment needs with personal freedoms and stronger legal safeguards.

New Rights for Families and Stronger Safeguards for Patients

Among the most significant changes is a new requirement to keep mothers and their newborn babies together wherever possible while the mother is receiving compulsory mental health care. Separation will only be allowed if the responsible practitioner determines that it is in the best interests of both the mother and the child.

The law also ends the use of seclusion for young people receiving compulsory mental health treatment. For adults, seclusion will face much tighter restrictions, with stronger oversight and safeguards limiting the situations in which it can be used while the Government continues working towards eliminating the practice.

Additional measures include stronger support for shared decision-making between clinicians and patients, increased involvement of family members in care decisions, access to independent advocacy services and tougher conditions governing the use of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), which will now only be permitted in far more limited circumstances.

Reforms Reflect Abuse Inquiry Recommendations

The legislation responds to at least ten recommendations made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions. The Government says these changes are intended to improve the safety, dignity and protection of people receiving compulsory mental health treatment while reducing the risk of harmful practices.

Matt Doocey thanked people with lived experience of mental illness, along with their families and advocacy groups, for helping shape the reforms through their feedback during the legislative process. He said their contributions had played an important role in creating a law that would improve mental health care for future generations. The new legislation will come into force in two years, giving clinicians, health providers and the wider mental health system time to prepare for the extensive changes before they are fully implemented.