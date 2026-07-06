Newcastle United Signs Promising Ivory Coast Winger

Newcastle United has signed Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim on a long-term contract. Toure expressed his enthusiasm to join the Premier League team. The move follows the departure of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. Toure is Newcastle's second signing this transfer season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle United Have Signed Ivory Coast Winger Bazoumana Toure From Hoffenheim On A Longterm Contract | Updated: 06-07-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 09:43 IST
Newcastle United Signs Promising Ivory Coast Winger

Newcastle United has bolstered its ranks by signing Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim.

The Premier League club announced the long-term deal on Sunday, without disclosing the transfer fee. However, British media estimates the value at £43 million ($57 million).

Toure, who had been eyeing this opportunity since childhood, expressed his delight in joining Newcastle. This signing comes in the wake of Anthony Gordon's transfer to Barcelona, reportedly worth up to €80 million ($91.43 million). The 20-year-old Toure made his senior debut for Ivory Coast last year and represented the country at the World Cup.

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