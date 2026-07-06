Newcastle United Signs Promising Ivory Coast Winger

Newcastle United has bolstered its ranks by signing Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim.

The Premier League club announced the long-term deal on Sunday, without disclosing the transfer fee. However, British media estimates the value at £43 million ($57 million).

Toure, who had been eyeing this opportunity since childhood, expressed his delight in joining Newcastle. This signing comes in the wake of Anthony Gordon's transfer to Barcelona, reportedly worth up to €80 million ($91.43 million). The 20-year-old Toure made his senior debut for Ivory Coast last year and represented the country at the World Cup.