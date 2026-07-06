Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

The Death Toll In The Ukrainian Capital Kyiv Rose To Nine After A Russian Drone And Missile Attack Early On Monday

The city of Kyiv faced devastation as the death toll rose to nine after a Russian drone and missile assault in the early hours of Monday. Tymur Tkachenko, who oversees the military administration in Kyiv, disclosed these figures amid continuing rescue efforts.

According to Tkachenko's update on Telegram, the final count of casualties has yet to be determined, as emergency teams remain active in the affected areas, working relentlessly to locate survivors.

This latest attack highlights the escalating intensity of the conflict, posing new challenges for Kyiv's resilience and rescue capabilities. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely as tensions rise.