Pacific Defense Pact: The Ocean of Peace Alliance

Australia and Fiji have taken a significant step in regional security by signing the Ocean of Peace Alliance, which ensures that both countries will assist each other if attacked. This historic pact, unveiled in Suva, signals a deepening of ties amidst China's growing influence in the Pacific.

The agreement, Fiji's first defense alliance and Australia's fourth in the Pacific, introduces mutual defense obligations. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the commitment to protect each other's sovereignty, stressing the emerging strategic environment in the region.

Amid security agreements, such as Australia's recent partnership with Vanuatu, the Ocean of Peace Alliance sets a benchmark for regional cooperation. Additionally, the Vuvale Union expands economic ties with a AU$1 billion investment. This comprehensive approach underscores Australia's strategic priorities regarding China's ambitious Pacific maneuvers.