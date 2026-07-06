Jasmine Paolini Ends Alexandra Eala's Historic Wimbledon Journey

Italys Jasmine Paolini Ended Alexandra Ealas Trailblazing Wimbledon Run In The Fourth Round With A Victory On A Baking Hot Centre Court On Monday The Yearold Lefthander Eala Is The First Player From The Philippines To Go So Far In A Grand Slam And She Pushed The Runnerup Hard Throughout An Absorbing Contest Thirteenth Seed Paolini

In a gripping fourth-round match at Wimbledon, Jasmine Paolini of Italy halted Alexandra Eala's groundbreaking run with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Eala, a remarkable 21-year-old left-hander from the Philippines, made history by advancing this far in a Grand Slam, capturing the hearts of fans with her vibrant charisma and impressive play, including a victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Despite injury concerns, Paolini, the 13th seed, overcame adversity and a determined Eala. The match reached a nail-biting climax, with Paolini breaking serve to lead, eventually sealing her win as Eala's final return went wide.