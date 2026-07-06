Dynamic Upsets and Stellar Performances at Wimbledon Day 8

Day 8 at Wimbledon showcased stunning matches and unexpected outcomes. Jasmine Paolini outlasted Alexandra Eala, while Flavio Cobolli bested Alex de Minaur. Elise Mertens and Marta Kostyuk advanced to their first Wimbledon quarter-finals. Under sunny skies, intense competition marked the race towards Grand Slam glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Paolini Beats Eala World Number And Wimbledon Finalist Jasmine Paolini Ended Alexandra Ealas Trailblazing Wimbledon Campaign | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:42 IST
Dynamic Upsets and Stellar Performances at Wimbledon Day 8
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In a day filled with memorable upsets and dynamic performances, Wimbledon Day 8 saw several competitors rise to the occasion. World number 17 Jasmine Paolini halted Alexandra Eala's promising run with a thrilling 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory, advancing to the quarter-finals.

Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli continued his impressive form, securing a 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens clinched her maiden quarter-finals spot by defeating Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-4.

Under sunny conditions, the competition remained fierce as Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk dispatched American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger, booking her place in the quarters with a 6-4 6-4 win. The day's play witnessed resilience and skill at the prestigious All England Club.

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