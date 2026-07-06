Dynamic Upsets and Stellar Performances at Wimbledon Day 8

Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Paolini Beats Eala World Number And Wimbledon Finalist Jasmine Paolini Ended Alexandra Ealas Trailblazing Wimbledon Campaign

In a day filled with memorable upsets and dynamic performances, Wimbledon Day 8 saw several competitors rise to the occasion. World number 17 Jasmine Paolini halted Alexandra Eala's promising run with a thrilling 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory, advancing to the quarter-finals.

Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli continued his impressive form, securing a 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens clinched her maiden quarter-finals spot by defeating Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-4.

Under sunny conditions, the competition remained fierce as Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk dispatched American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger, booking her place in the quarters with a 6-4 6-4 win. The day's play witnessed resilience and skill at the prestigious All England Club.