Helicopter Helipad Revolution: Sikorsky's Presidential Contribution

President Donald Trump announced that Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, will finance a new landing pad at the White House to accommodate powerful Marine One helicopters. The pad, costing $5-6 million, addresses damage to the South Lawn. A White House seal will be incorporated as part of the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday That Sikorsky | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:14 IST
Helicopter Helipad Revolution: Sikorsky's Presidential Contribution
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Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, has undertaken to fund a new White House landing pad for Marine One helicopters, President Donald Trump announced Monday. The new helipad project, estimated to cost between $5 million and $6 million, aims to address damages inflicted by the next-generation aircraft on the White House South Lawn.

Trump revealed that the powerful helicopters have been tearing up the grass, prompting this initiative. He also requested it feature a carved seal of the White House, upon learning that Sikorsky would foot the bill. Lockheed Martin confirmed the contribution but did not specify the cost.

This endeavor is aligned with Lockheed Martin's commitment to ethical engagement with the federal government. The Trust for the National Mall, a non-profit arm of the National Park Service, will receive the contribution. Set for completion in 2024, the new fleet aims to boost performance and payload capacity according to the U.S. Navy.

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