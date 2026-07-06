Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, has undertaken to fund a new White House landing pad for Marine One helicopters, President Donald Trump announced Monday. The new helipad project, estimated to cost between $5 million and $6 million, aims to address damages inflicted by the next-generation aircraft on the White House South Lawn.

Trump revealed that the powerful helicopters have been tearing up the grass, prompting this initiative. He also requested it feature a carved seal of the White House, upon learning that Sikorsky would foot the bill. Lockheed Martin confirmed the contribution but did not specify the cost.

This endeavor is aligned with Lockheed Martin's commitment to ethical engagement with the federal government. The Trust for the National Mall, a non-profit arm of the National Park Service, will receive the contribution. Set for completion in 2024, the new fleet aims to boost performance and payload capacity according to the U.S. Navy.