India-EFTA Trade Pact Opens New Opportunities for Seafood Exports

India's seafood industry is set to benefit from wider access to European markets under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), with government and industry representatives coming together in Chennai to explore ways of expanding exports and attracting investment. The Department of Commerce organised a high-level Chintan Shivir alongside Seafood Expo Bharat 2026 to help exporters understand the opportunities created by the landmark trade agreement.

Government highlights export opportunities under TEPA

The brainstorming session, held at the Chennai Trade Centre on 3 July, brought together officials from the Department of Commerce, Invest India, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the Export Inspection Council (EIC), the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and leading seafood exporters.

Addressing the gathering, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Mohit Yadav outlined the commercial and investment opportunities available through the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.

TEPA is India's first trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. It is also India's first operational trade arrangement with a European economic bloc, complementing ongoing trade negotiations with the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The agreement aims to facilitate USD 100 billion in investments into India while supporting the creation of one million direct jobs. It is also expected to promote technology transfer, joint ventures and stronger collaboration with specialised technology firms from EFTA countries.

Tariff reductions strengthen seafood exports

Government officials highlighted several tariff concessions expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian seafood exports.

Under the agreement, Iceland has eliminated its 55 percent import duty on feed, including fish feed. Norway has reduced its 13.16 percent duty on fish and shrimp feed to zero, while Switzerland has removed its 18.05 percent import duty on fish fats and oils, excluding liver oil.

These measures are expected to improve market access for Indian exporters, particularly seafood producers and aquaculture businesses in coastal states such as Tamil Nadu.

Representatives from Invest India also presented investment opportunities across India's seafood value chain, while DGFT officials explained export promotion schemes designed to simplify trade procedures and improve exporters' competitiveness.

Industry and government discuss market access challenges

A key feature of the Chintan Shivir was an interactive open-house session where seafood exporters engaged directly with government officials on issues affecting international trade. The discussions focused on market access, regulatory compliance, international quality standards and practical strategies for increasing India's seafood exports to EFTA member countries.

Representatives from the Export Inspection Council and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations shared guidance on meeting overseas regulatory requirements while helping exporters make full use of the benefits offered under TEPA. The meeting concluded with a joint commitment from government agencies and industry stakeholders to work together to maximise the agreement's advantages, strengthen India's seafood exports and build a stronger presence in EFTA markets.