Venezuela's Quake Aftermath: Destruction, Criticism, and Response

The death toll in Venezuela from twin earthquakes has reached 3,535, with 18,000 homeless. Criticism grows over the government's response as many remain injured or without homes. Efforts continue with shelters set up and U.N. aid in action while new military units are established for future emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll From Venezuelas Twin Earthquakes Has Risen To | Updated: 07-07-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 01:15 IST
Venezuela's Quake Aftermath: Destruction, Criticism, and Response
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The death toll in Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes has risen to 3,535, with nearly 18,000 people left homeless over a week after the seismic events. Authorities announced the updated figures on Monday, underscoring the widespread devastation caused by the earthquakes in Caracas and coastal regions like La Guaira.

Criticism is intensifying over the government's perceived inadequate response to the disaster. Although Acting President Delcy Rodriguez claimed that security forces were immediately deployed, many citizens report delays in relief efforts. In response, the government is creating new military units dedicated to emergency management.

The United Nations continues to bolster its aid operations, coordinating closely with the Venezuelan government. Despite ongoing challenges, teams remain present in affected areas, offering medical support and assessing further needs to plan an expanded response. The U.N. efforts signal international support amid this national crisis.

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