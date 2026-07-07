Norway Wants China To Use Its Ties To The Russian Leadership To Help Bring About A Negotiated Settlement To The War In Ukraineand Improve Beijings Relations With Europe

In a diplomatic push for peace, Norway has called on China to utilize its influential connections with Russian leadership to facilitate negotiations towards ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the role that China could play in bridging communication between conflicting parties.

During a meeting in Oslo with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Stoere discussed the complexities and potential for deeper relations between Europe and China, contingent upon progress in Ukraine. 'China is perhaps uniquely positioned with its access to Russian leadership, and leveraging that could open doors for dialogue,' Stoere expressed.

Echoing the sentiment, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide noted that recent discussions with China were 'constructive and promising,' hinting at Beijing's willingness to assist. Emphasis was placed on initiating ceasefire negotiations based on current front lines, described as a significant concession by Ukraine.