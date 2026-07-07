NATO Unveils Multi-Billion Dollar Arms Deals Amid Tensions
NATO leaders announced significant arms deals in Turkey to boost European defense, despite strained relations with the U.S. due to differences over the Iran conflict. President Trump criticized allies for insufficient support but lifted sanctions on Turkey and discussed further cooperation with President Erdogan.
NATO revealed arms agreements exceeding tens of billions in Turkey, emphasizing commitment to enhancing European defense. Despite President Donald Trump's criticisms, the summit aimed to display unity, particularly concerning tensions arising from the Iran conflict.
During talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Trump considered abstaining from the NATO summit due to dissatisfaction with allies’ contributions to the U.S.-led efforts against Iran. Trump used the platform to lift 2020 sanctions on Turkey, fostering warmer U.S.-Turkey relations amid the geopolitical friction.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted Europe’s increasing defense expenditures and called for revolutionary changes in the defense industry. European nations secured deals with U.S. firms for warfare technology, despite internal challenges. NATO members remain focused on backing Ukraine, especially in the face of recent Russian military escalation.