NMCG Expands Nature-Based Solutions for River Rejuvenation

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is expanding the use of nature-based solutions to complement conventional wastewater treatment as part of its long-term strategy to restore rivers and strengthen water management across the Ganga basin.

While sewerage networks and sewage treatment plants remain central to reducing pollution, the Mission is increasingly combining engineered infrastructure with ecological interventions such as constructed wetlands and environmental flow management. Officials believe this integrated approach will improve river health, strengthen biodiversity and create more sustainable systems for managing wastewater and restoring aquatic ecosystems.

Under its Sustainable River Rejuvenation programme, NMCG is implementing pilot projects that use constructed wetlands to treat wastewater flowing through urban drains while also promoting research, innovation and technical capacity to support wider adoption of these environmentally friendly solutions.

Pilot projects showcase low-energy wastewater treatment

Two pilot projects are currently being developed at the Shastri Park Drain and Kailash Nagar Drain, both of which discharge into the Yamuna. Together, the projects are designed to treat around 10 million litres of wastewater each day using natural treatment processes that require far less energy and maintenance than conventional systems.

The treatment model combines stone masonry structures to regulate water flow, rock filters that remove suspended particles, aquatic vegetation that absorbs nutrients and improves oxygen levels, and carefully selected plant species that naturally break down pollutants and help remove excess nutrients and certain heavy metals. These processes improve water quality while restoring ecological functions and creating habitats that support biodiversity.

Construction work is progressing steadily at both sites. Desludging and desilting have been completed at the Kailash Nagar Drain, where brick lining is now underway before rock filters are installed. At the Shastri Park Drain, preparatory cleaning activities are continuing ahead of the installation of treatment structures, filtration systems and aquatic plants. Once completed, the projects are expected to serve as practical models for expanding nature-based wastewater treatment across the Ganga basin.

Capacity building and river restoration efforts gather pace

NMCG is also strengthening technical expertise to support the wider use of ecological restoration methods. Through its Knowledge Sharing and Development Centre initiative, six training programmes were organised between August 2025 and March 2026, benefiting more than 100 participants from organisations involved in river conservation, watershed management and environmental planning.

The programmes brought together engineers and officials from the Yamuna Task Force, State Missions for Clean Ganga, District Ganga Committees, Forest Departments, Irrigation Departments and other agencies to improve skills in designing and implementing nature-based solutions while encouraging greater coordination between institutions.

Beyond the pilot projects, NMCG has also developed a constructed wetland at Khatauli to help restore the River Kali, a tributary that receives domestic and industrial wastewater before joining the Ganga basin. The project uses natural biological processes and wetland vegetation to reduce pollution and improve water quality, demonstrating how engineering and ecological restoration can work together to create healthier rivers and more resilient water management systems across India.