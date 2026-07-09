DPIIT Eases Footwear Quality Rules to Support Industry

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has amended two Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for the footwear sector, introducing measures aimed at reducing compliance pressure while supporting domestic manufacturing, innovation and ease of doing business.

The changes apply to the Footwear made from Leather and other Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024 and the Footwear made from All Rubber and all Polymeric Material and its Components (Quality Control) Order, 2024, which were officially notified on 12 June 2026.

One of the most significant changes is the extension of the deadline for clearing legacy stock. Manufacturers, distributors and retailers will now have until 31 July 2027 instead of 31 July 2026 to sell existing inventory that was produced before the Quality Control Orders came into force.

DPIIT said the additional year recognises the seasonal nature of the footwear industry, where products often remain in the supply chain for more than one sales cycle. The extension is expected to help businesses clear existing inventories in an orderly manner while reducing disruption to trade. After the revised deadline, only footwear certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will be allowed to be sold in the market.

Manufacturers allowed to import samples for research

The amended rules also introduce a new exemption allowing footwear manufacturers to import samples for research and development without commercial restrictions. Companies involved in leather and footwear manufacturing can now import up to 4,500 pairs of footwear each year for product development, testing and other non-commercial purposes.

The imported samples cannot be sold in the market and must carry a clear "NOT FOR SALE" marking. After they have been used for research or evaluation, the products must be disposed of as scrap. Manufacturers will also be required to maintain annual records of these imports and provide the information to the government whenever requested.

According to DPIIT, the exemption will allow manufacturers to study new product designs, evaluate materials, assess supplier capabilities and develop improved products that can later be manufactured within India.

Changes support quality manufacturing and Make in India

The department said the amendments strike a balance between maintaining high quality standards and making it easier for businesses to operate. By providing more time to clear existing stock and allowing controlled imports for research, the government hopes to encourage innovation without weakening the country's quality framework.

DPIIT said the reforms support the Prime Minister's vision of "Zero Defect, Zero Effect" manufacturing by encouraging high-quality production while reducing environmental impact. The measures are also expected to strengthen the Make in India initiative by helping Indian manufacturers improve product quality, expand innovation and enhance their competitiveness in domestic as well as international markets.