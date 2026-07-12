U.S. Forces Escalate with Third Strike Against Iran

The U.S. military executed its third wave of strikes against Iranian targets this week, focusing on a broad array of military sites. The targets included missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and various other strategic locations, in a move highlighting rising tensions and military readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Forces Completed A Third Round Of Strikes This Week Against Iran | Updated: 12-07-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 09:28 IST
U.S. Forces Escalate with Third Strike Against Iran
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In a continued escalation of regional tensions, U.S. forces conducted a third round of airstrikes against Iranian military sites, Central Command confirmed on Saturday via a post on X.

The strikes targeted around 140 Iranian military assets, including missile and drone facilities, naval installations, ammunition storage sites, and communication networks.

This latest military action underscores the heightened state of alert and expanding conflict between the United States and Iran.

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