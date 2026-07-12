U.S. Forces Escalate with Third Strike Against Iran

Us Forces Completed A Third Round Of Strikes This Week Against Iran

In a continued escalation of regional tensions, U.S. forces conducted a third round of airstrikes against Iranian military sites, Central Command confirmed on Saturday via a post on X.

The strikes targeted around 140 Iranian military assets, including missile and drone facilities, naval installations, ammunition storage sites, and communication networks.

This latest military action underscores the heightened state of alert and expanding conflict between the United States and Iran.