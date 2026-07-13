New Zealand Boosts Mental Health Helplines With $10 Million Funding

Mental health support services across New Zealand are set to expand after the Government announced a funding package of more than $10 million to strengthen telehealth services, helping thousands more people connect with timely care when they need it most. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said the investment recognises the important role that Lifeline has played in supporting New Zealanders through emotional distress, grief and mental health challenges for more than six decades.

After spending over ten years without dedicated government funding, Lifeline will now receive financial backing that provides greater certainty over the coming year while allowing it to continue delivering essential services. The Government also plans to open a longer-term funding process, giving telehealth providers, including Lifeline, the opportunity to secure ongoing support through a competitive procurement system.

Doocey said reaching out for help can be one of the hardest decisions a person makes, and nobody should face long waits when they are in crisis. The funding is intended to make sure more people are connected with trained professionals when they take that important first step.

More capacity for Youthline and growing demand across services

The package will increase the overall capacity of New Zealand's mental health and addiction telehealth services by around 15 percent. Officials expect this expansion to support approximately 16,000 additional calls, text messages and digital interactions every year. Youthline will receive additional funding to expand its existing government-supported services by 44 percent, allowing it to respond to around 4,400 more contacts from young people seeking advice, reassurance and emotional support.

Whakarongorau will also receive extra funding to help manage rising demand as more New Zealanders turn to phone and digital mental health services for assistance. The Government says telehealth services often serve as the first point of contact for people facing emotional distress, anxiety, addiction or other mental health concerns, making reliable access increasingly important as demand continues to grow.

AI technology to improve access and faster connections

Part of the investment will fund the development and rollout of an artificial intelligence-enabled triage and referral system across mental health and addiction helplines. The new technology is designed to assess a person's needs more consistently before directing them to the service best equipped to provide the right level of support. Officials believe this will reduce delays, improve the overall experience for callers and help frontline services manage growing workloads more effectively.

Doocey said providers have reported increasing call volumes and more complex cases, leaving some people unable to connect with support during peak periods. Strengthening these services, he said, will give more New Zealanders confidence that someone will be there to listen whenever they decide to ask for help.