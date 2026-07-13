Bay of Plenty Aquaculture Deal Opens New Growth for Iwi and Region

A landmark aquaculture settlement between the New Zealand Government and Te Moana-a-Toi iwi is paving the way for major economic growth in the Bay of Plenty, with thousands of hectares of new aquaculture space set to support jobs, exports and Māori-led development.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones joined iwi leaders in Tauranga to celebrate the agreement, which was signed in February under the Māori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Act 2004. The settlement fulfils the Crown's obligations under the legislation while giving Te Moana-a-Toi iwi a central role in shaping the future of aquaculture across the region. Government officials say the agreement creates a strong foundation for long-term investment, workforce development and sustainable economic activity.

Under the settlement, the Crown and 12 Te Moana-a-Toi iwi aquaculture organisations have agreed to a package of assets representing 5,000 hectares of new aquaculture space, providing significant room for future industry expansion.

Bay of Plenty positioned for industry growth

The Bay of Plenty already plays a leading role in New Zealand's aquaculture industry as the home of the country's open-ocean mussel farming sector. Industry forecasts suggest this segment alone has the potential to generate annual revenue of $200 million by 2035, creating new opportunities for businesses and local communities.

Jones said expanding aquaculture in the region would strengthen New Zealand's export earnings while creating stable employment and supporting regional development. He noted that Te Moana-a-Toi iwi intend to work together to develop the newly allocated aquaculture areas, allowing the benefits of future growth to be shared across the wider region.

The collaborative approach is expected to encourage investment while building stronger partnerships between iwi, industry and government.

Māori leadership supports long-term industry vision

The minister acknowledged the leadership shown by Te Moana-a-Toi iwi throughout the settlement process, describing the agreement as more than the completion of a legal commitment. He said it marks the beginning of new opportunities that will deliver lasting prosperity for both Māori communities and the wider Bay of Plenty economy.

The settlement also supports the Government's broader aquaculture strategy outlined in the Aquaculture Development Plan, launched last year. The plan sets a national target of increasing New Zealand's aquaculture industry revenue to NZ$3 billion annually by 2035, with regional partnerships and sustainable development playing a central role in achieving that goal. With substantial new marine farming space now secured, the Bay of Plenty is expected to become an even more significant contributor to New Zealand's growing aquaculture sector.