Demanding Statehood Restoration: Protests Set to Ignite Monsoon Parliament Session

On the cusp of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, set to commence on July 20, political tensions mount with the Communist Party of India's (CPI) call for protests demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. CPI General Secretary D Raja emphasized the unified front of multiple political parties in supporting this cause.

Despite obstacles faced by Omar Abdullah's National Conference in obtaining permission for a planned protest at Jantar Mantar, the drive for statehood restoration remains resolute. The protest aims to reignite dialogue over the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which stripped the region of its statehood, leading to its reclassification as a Union Territory.

In light of the Supreme Court's 2023 decision to uphold the abrogation while not addressing the matter of statehood restoration, political figures emphasize continued nationwide efforts to demand the full reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's status. The Centre previously stated this would occur in due time.