Missile Tensions: Iran's Launch Towards Aqaba
The Israeli military reported missile launches from Iran targeting the Jordanian city of Aqaba. The situation raises concerns about potential spillover into southern Israel, with alarms already set off in Jordan. The international community closely watches these escalating tensions in the Middle East region.
- Country:
- Iran
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that missiles were launched from Iran targeting Aqaba, a city in Jordan close to Israeli territory.
With the possibility of conflict spillover into southern Israel, alarms rang throughout Jordan, as confirmed by Jordanian state television.
These escalating tensions have put the international community on alert as they monitor the Middle East situation closely.
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