Escalating Violence: Mali Under Siege

Over the weekend, northern Mali witnessed a deadly ambush by militants linked to al Qaeda and a Tuareg-led separatist group against a military convoy. A source close to the rebels reported that more than 50 soldiers, including Russian allied fighters, were killed, and several others taken hostage.

This attack signifies a disturbing trend of escalating violence by these groups. It follows a series of nationwide assaults initiated in April, during which they assassinated Mali's defense minister and launched attacks on the capital Bamako's airport.

The current offensive has reached the town of Anefis, marking the latest battleground in their ongoing campaign to seize control of strategic areas in Mali.