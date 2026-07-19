Kyiv Under Fire: Resilience Amid Missile Barrages

KYIV, UKRAINE - In a harrowing escalation, Russia launched one of the largest missile barrages on Kyiv, leaving widespread destruction in its wake late Saturday night. The overnight assault resulted in at least one casualty and wounded 16 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Sunday.

The attack involved 41 missiles targeting various districts in the capital, causing significant damage to residential and commercial buildings, including a supermarket and a dormitory, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. This comes amid Ukraine's growing concern over a critical shortage of U.S.-designed air defense systems.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, Russian strikes led to further loss of life and destruction. Despite the relentless attacks, Kyiv residents exhibit resilience. Iryna Lomeyko, one of the many unyielding citizens, exemplifies this spirit, as repair efforts continue and daily life strives to resume normalcy.