South Africa, Netherlands focus on turning inclusion pact into action

South Africa says the real success of its new cooperation agreement with the Kingdom of the Netherlands will depend on whether it delivers meaningful improvements in the lives of women, young people and persons with disabilities rather than remaining a symbolic diplomatic commitment. The message came after the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation on gender equality, youth development, disability inclusion and human rights during a bilateral meeting in Pretoria.

Partnership moves from agreement to implementation

The agreement was signed by Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga and Netherlands Ambassador to South Africa Joanne Doornewaard.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Letsike said the partnership should be judged by the practical changes it produces through effective implementation rather than the signing ceremony itself. She explained that the agreement establishes a bilateral working group under the South Africa–Netherlands Joint Commission for Cooperation, which will prepare a two-year implementation plan, monitor progress and submit annual reports on the outcomes achieved.

Letsike said the partnership must be supported by clear timelines, defined responsibilities and measurable targets to ensure that commitments translate into real benefits for communities.

Civil society expected to play a central role

The Deputy Minister stressed that implementation should involve a broad range of stakeholders, including civil society organisations, youth groups, organisations representing persons with disabilities, LGBTI+ organisations, researchers and frontline practitioners.

She said both South Africa and the Netherlands have valuable experience to share while also recognising that each country continues to face its own challenges in achieving equality and social inclusion.

Letsike also reaffirmed the principle of "Nothing About Us Without Us," saying programmes relating to disability inclusion must be shaped with the direct participation of persons with disabilities and their representative organisations. She added that the agreement strengthens cooperation on protecting human rights and democratic values at a time when many progressive rights are facing increasing pressure around the world.

WorldPride visit to advance cooperation

The Deputy Minister is expected to continue discussions with Dutch counterparts during her upcoming visit to Amsterdam for WorldPride. The visit will include engagements with officials from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport to identify early priorities for implementing the agreement, strengthen cooperation between implementation teams and maintain the momentum created by the signing of the MoU.

The South African government said the partnership is intended to promote long-term collaboration that delivers practical improvements in equality, inclusion and opportunities for vulnerable groups in both countries.