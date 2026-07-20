South Africa requires health form for travellers from Ebola-hit countries

South Africa's Department of Health has introduced a new travel health requirement for people arriving from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following the ongoing Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the two countries. The measure is intended to strengthen health screening at the country's borders and support efforts to prevent the spread of the virus into South Africa.

The Department announced that all travellers departing from Uganda and the DRC for South Africa must complete a Travel Health Questionnaire (THQ) before their journey. Travellers can submit the questionnaire up to 24 hours before departure, allowing health authorities to process information in advance and speed up arrival procedures at South African ports of entry. The online questionnaire is available through the Department of Health's Port Health system.

Ebola outbreak prompts tighter screening

The new requirement comes as Uganda and the DRC continue to battle an Ebola outbreak that has resulted in more than 2,000 confirmed cases and over 800 deaths since May. Ebola is a severe viral disease that spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. Early detection, contact tracing and health screening remain key measures for limiting its spread. By requiring travellers to complete the health questionnaire before arriving, South African authorities aim to identify potential health risks early while maintaining efficient border processing.

Public urged to follow travel requirements

The Department of Health has advised all travellers from the affected countries to complete the online questionnaire before travelling to avoid delays upon arrival. Officials said the measure forms part of South Africa's ongoing public health surveillance and border health management strategy to protect residents while facilitating international travel.