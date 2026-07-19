Russian Forces Seize Vilne: Latest Developments

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Vilne in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The report remains unverified independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 16:06 IST
Russian Forces Seize Vilne: Latest Developments
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces have captured the settlement of Vilne in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, as stated by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday.

The report made by the Russian side was not independently verified by Reuters or other agencies.

This incident marks a significant development amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the intense dynamics on the battlefield.

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