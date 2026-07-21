Growing Interaction with Iran's Supreme Leader Amid Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian highlights increasing interactions with the country's Supreme Leader. Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei remains out of public view after being injured in an airstrike that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, at the onset of the Iran war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:03 IST
Growing Interaction with Iran's Supreme Leader Amid Tensions
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  • Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian noted a rise in engagement with the Supreme Leader, as reported in a recent state media video.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who has stayed away from public appearances following an airstrike that claimed the life of his father, Ali Khamenei, continues to recover.

Suffering from severe injuries during the attack, Khamenei's condition was disclosed by sources familiar with his situation.

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