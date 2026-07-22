Mission Vatsalya portal strengthens tracking of missing children

The Government of India is strengthening efforts to protect missing and vulnerable children through the Mission Vatsalya Scheme by expanding the use of a unified digital platform that brings together multiple child protection services and agencies across the country.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said the integrated Mission Vatsalya Portal has been developed in consultation with States and Union Territories to improve the care, protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of children in need of support, including missing children and those in conflict with the law.

Unified platform links child protection systems

The portal combines several existing digital platforms, including the TrackChild portal for missing and found children, the Khoya-Paya platform for reporting missing or sighted children, and the Go Home and Re-Unite (GHAR) portal.

The system is supported by multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Railways, State Governments, Union Territory administrations, Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Boards and the National Legal Services Authority. Standard operating procedures and advisories have also been issued to help ensure uniform implementation across the country.

Integration improves search and identification

A key feature of the Mission Vatsalya Portal is its integration with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This enables police to match First Information Reports (FIRs) of missing children with records available on the portal, helping authorities identify and trace children more efficiently.

The Khoya-Paya module also allows members of the public to report missing children or share information about children they have sighted, creating another channel to support search and rescue efforts.

States strengthen monitoring and coordination

The Ministry has instructed all States and Union Territories to appoint dedicated nodal officers for missing children at both state and district levels. These appointments have been completed, and the details of the officers have been uploaded to the Mission Vatsalya Portal to improve coordination among agencies.

Guidelines have also been issued to Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards to ensure that information is entered and updated promptly. The ministry said it is continuing to strengthen monitoring systems and improve real-time reporting through digital platforms to support faster tracking, rehabilitation and protection of children in need. The information was shared by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.