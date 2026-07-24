Senator Warren Urges AI Transparency in Trade Pact

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised concerns about major AI companies lobbying the Trump administration to limit transparency rules in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, urging for more rigorous access to AI model information for regulators.

Warren, a leading Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, criticized efforts to weaken the ability of regulators to oversee AI companies. She emphasized the need for stronger disclosure requirements within the trade pact, allowing broader regulator access to AI details even without an ongoing investigation.

The letter, unreported until now, reflects bipartisan efforts to push for tougher AI regulations following recent harmful AI incidents. The need for practical oversight is underscored by a lawsuit against OpenAI and a security breach during an AI test. This regulatory push faces resistance from industry groups advocating for less stringent digital trade rules.