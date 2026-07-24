Gaza Hunger Crisis: WFP Warns of Deep Funding Cuts

The U.N. World Food Programme has warned of severe cuts to its aid in Gaza, affecting 70% of the population, unless additional funds are secured. More than two-thirds of Gazans may face acute hunger by year-end due to funding shortages. A call for $420 million is made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 17:19 IST
Gaza Hunger Crisis: WFP Warns of Deep Funding Cuts
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  • Country:
  • Palestine

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has sounded the alarm on the dire food security situation in Gaza, warning that without immediate funding, it will be forced to further reduce aid. This comes as the global hunger monitor shows more than two-thirds of Gazans risk facing acute hunger by year's end.

Following years of conflict and stringent restrictions on aid, a large segment of the Gaza population remains heavily reliant on food assistance. Current projections indicate that those facing acute hunger could rise to over 1.4 million by December, with significant cuts made to the aid program due to funding constraints.

WFP Director Ross Smith highlighted increased operational costs and donor fatigue as primary challenges, emphasizing the need for over $420 million to continue operations throughout the year. With additional food and cash aid reductions imminent, the situation requires urgent global attention and financial support.

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